UK’s Starmer, Qatari emir discuss Israeli attack on Doha

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani discussed Israel's attack in Doha targeting senior leaders of the Palestinian group Hamas in a phone call Tuesday.

Starmer reiterated his condemnation of the strike and offered his condolences over the death of a Qatari security officer in the attack, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

He added that "Israel's action represents a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and risks fueling further escalation when the focus should be ending the devastating cycle of violence in the region."

Praising Qatar's role in trying to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Starmer said he welcomed the Qatari emir's determination to continue with peace talks and added that the UK "stands ready to do everything possible" to support his efforts.

The Israeli military said it conducted a "precise strike targeting the senior leadership" of Hamas in the Qatari capital.

Qatar strongly condemned the attack as a "blatant violation of international law" and a threat to its sovereignty and security.

The Gulf state, along with Egypt and the US, has been leading mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas' leadership survived the Israeli airstrike, a senior group leader confirmed Tuesday.

Suhail al-Hindi, a member of Hamas' political bureau, told Al Jazeera television that the leadership survived a "cowardly assassination attempt."

He said Hammam al-Hayya, the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, and his office director, Jihad Lubad, were killed in the attack along with several aides.

According to al-Hindi, the strike took place during a meeting of the group's negotiating team to discuss a US proposal for a Gaza ceasefire.

He added that Hamas leaders Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin were among those who escaped the strike unharmed.

Al-Hindi stressed that Hamas holds both Israel and the US responsible for the attack.

Israel has killed more than 64,600 Palestinians in a brutal offensive in Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





