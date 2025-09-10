Canada denounces Russian violation of Polish airspace

Canada denounced Russia on Wednesday after Polish authorities said Russian drones violated Polish and NATO airspace during overnight attacks against Ukraine.

"Overnight, Russian drones violated Polish, and NATO, airspace during an attack against Ukraine. Yet another horrendous example of Putin's refusal to seek peace," Foreign Minister Anita Anand said on the US social media platform X.

Reaffirming Canada's commitment to its allies, Anand said: "Without question, Canada stands in full solidarity with Poland and Ukraine. We continue to call on Russia to put an end to its unjustified and illegal war."

Anand's remarks came after the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command said early Wednesday on social media that fighter jets belonging to the country and its allies were scrambled as "drone-type objects repeatedly" violated its airspace.

"This is an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens," the command said.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said authorities initially recorded 19 violations of its airspace.

Poland has occasionally claimed the crossing of Russian drones and missiles into its airspace during overnight strikes in Ukraine.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it did not intend to hit any objects in Poland during its Tuesday night strikes on Ukraine, and was ready to discuss the incident with the Polish military.