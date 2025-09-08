Trump administration 'strengthened' assistance to Taiwan: Lai

Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te has said that Trump administration has "strengthened" its assistance to the island and "not stopped or reduced" it.

"There is a consensus among the international community that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are necessary for global security and prosperity, and it has been mentioned by the US president, Japanese prime minister and G7 leaders," Lai said in an interview local Chinese-language Liberty Times, a sister paper of the Taipei Times news outlet.

His comments came amid reports that US held talks with Taiwanese officials before China held its largest military parade last week, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II as well as surrender of Japan in 1945.

Earlier, reports had claimed the Trump administration refused to allow Lai for a stopover in New York on way to his trip to Central America where Taiwan has a few of its 12 diplomatic allies.

In his first term, Trump approved arms sales to Taiwan worth $18.3 billion. The figure dropped to $8.4 billion under former President Joe Biden.

Terming China's "expansion" a "threat" to global peace, Lai said Beijing "wants to replace the rules-based" international order led by the US.

China founded Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank, launched Belt and Road Initiative, and is pushing for yuan internationalization, "because it wants to replace the democratic rules-based international order in every aspect," claimed Lai.

Beijing considers Taiwan a breakaway province. Taiwan, however, rejects that claim and has insisted on its independence since 1949.

In addition to holding military exercises around Taiwan, Lai said, Beijing's military vessels and aircraft are also entering the wider East China and South China seas, and is holding joint military drills with Russia near South Korea and Japan, while its aircraft carriers have sailed beyond the first island chain, operating in the second and even third island chains.

Separately, Taiwan on Monday launched its own 1,000-tonne Coast Guard patrol vessel Hualien in Keelung, commissioned by Lai's deputy Hsiao Bi-khim.

"Peace is never taken for granted -- it must be safeguarded together," Hsiao said, adding that Taiwan must strengthen its own security and defense to ensure stable economic and social development.

The Lai administration has unveiled the fiscal year 2026 budget with 20.1% increase in defense spending, totaling around $31.1 billion for next year.