Palestinian president arrives in UK to discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts, Israeli settlements in West Bank

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Britain on Sunday for an official visit to discuss issues concerning Palestine, according to local media.

State news agency Wafa said that Abbas is set to meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to address ways to support ongoing efforts to achieve an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and stop Israeli aggression in the enclave.

Wafa said that two will also discuss "enabling the State of Palestine to assume full responsibility, the implementation of a recovery and reconstruction plan, and halting all unilateral actions, including colonial settlement expansion, colonists' terrorism, and annexation."

Abbas and Starmer are also expected to explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties in various sectors, in addition to reviewing the preparation of an international conference on the two-state solution, where many countries, including the UK, are expected to recognize Palestinian statehood.

Abbas is expected to meet other senior officials during his three-day visit, the agency added.

Several Western countries, including France, Belgium, the UK, Canada, and Australia, plan to recognize Palestinian statehood during the upcoming meetings of the UN General Assembly on Sept. 8-23, joining 147 nations that already do.

Israel's genocidal war in Gaza has killed over 64,000 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.