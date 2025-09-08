German minister: Berlin committed to Ukraine security guarantees

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is looking to dispel doubts about Germany's seriousness regarding security guarantees for Ukraine, after Berlin failed to commit to deploying ground troops at a meeting with Western allies last week.



"Of course, Germany will do its part to provide security guarantees for Ukraine," Wadephul is expected to tell an annual meeting of Germany's ambassadors in Berlin later on Monday, according to a transcript of his speech obtained by dpa.



He is not going to provide further details on the exact nature of the German contribution, however.



Last the week, the so-called Coalition of the Willing, a loose alliance of some 35 Western nations led by France and the United Kingdom, said that 26 countries were prepared to send troops to Ukraine to secure a ceasefire or peace deal to protect Kiev from renewed Russian aggression.



The countries have agreed to deploy ground troops or forces in the air or at sea, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. However, details on participants, troop numbers and roles were not disclosed.



Following the announcement, a spokesman for Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Germany was not prepared to commit to participation at this stage. First, the focus must be on the financing, armament and training of the Ukrainian armed forces, he said.

