DEMOCRATS RELEASE TRUMPS ALLEGED BIRTHDAY NOTE TO EPSTEIN

A lewd note allegedly from Donald Trump wishing late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein happy birthday in 2003 -- and alluding to their unnamed "wonderful secret" -- was released Monday by Democratic lawmakers, after the US president denied it existed.

Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee, which is probing the handling of criminal investigations into the financier, published the letter on social media after it was delivered by Epstein's estate.

The note is inserted into the sketched outline of a nude woman, and was allegedly part of a book of letters from Epstein's friends, compiled by his now imprisoned associate Ghislaine Maxwell for the financier's fiftieth birthday.

The White House reiterated its denial of the authenticity of the letter on Monday, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying "it's very clear President Donald Trump did not draw this picture and he did not sign it."

The note consists of a short dialogue between "Donald" and "Jeffrey."

"We have certain things in common," says Donald, to which Jeffrey responds: "Yes, we do, come to think of it."

"Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?" asks Donald.

"As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you," says Jeffrey.

"A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday -- and may every day be another wonderful secret," the note ends, followed by Trump's signature, which takes the place of pubic hair on the nude outline.

Trump, 79, sued the Wall Street Journal for $10 billion after it originally reported the existence of the letter, insisting that he had never sent it.

"President Trump's legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation," Leavitt said Monday.

Epstein, a wealthy financier with high-level connections around the world, was found dead in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for alleged sex trafficking of underage girls recruited to provide him with sexual massages.

Trump's supporters have been obsessed with the Epstein case for years and held as an article of faith that "deep state" elites were protecting a sex ring of Epstein associates, particularly in the Democratic Party and Hollywood.

- Committee investigation -

Trump took office in January promising to quickly get to the bottom of the Epstein conspiracies.

But many of his supporters have been up in arms since the FBI and Justice Department said in July that Epstein had committed suicide, did not blackmail any prominent figures, and did not keep a "client list."

Trump himself has repeatedly attempted to bury the controversy as attention intensifies on his own long-term friendship with Epstein.

Democrats and a handful of Republicans risking Trump's ire have doubled down, demanding that all legal files related to Epstein be released.

The Republican-controlled Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Justice Department documents as well as testimony from many high-ranking officials, including former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Epstein's birthday book contains letters from dozens of people, including former president Clinton.

As part of its response to the controversy, Trump's Justice Department interviewed Epstein associate Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting underage girls for the financier.

She was interviewed by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump's former personal lawyer.

The Justice Department later released a transcript and audio recording of the interview, in which Maxwell says Trump was friendly with Epstein but was "never inappropriate with anybody."

The 63-year-old Maxwell, the only former Epstein associate convicted in connection with his activities, was moved from a prison in Florida to a minimum security facility in Texas following the interview with Blanche.









