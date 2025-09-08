4 women found dead after house fire in Norway

Four women were found dead on Monday morning in Norway after a fire broke out at their house, broadcaster NRK reported.

The incident occurred in Hamar, a town in Norway's Innlandet county.

Authorities said the house where the fire broke out belonged to one of the young victims aged around 18-19.

Police said they received several reports from neighbors who heard bangs during the fire, adding that such sounds are not uncommon and will be investigated to determine their cause.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown while the investigations continue.

"This is deeply tragic, and it makes a strong impression on me that four young women have lost their lives in the fire. My thoughts go out to the closest relatives and friends," said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store was quoted as saying by the Norwegian News Agency.