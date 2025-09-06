Venezuelan jets fly above US ship for second time: Report

Venezuela flew military aircraft above a US Navy ship for the second time in two days, multiple US Defense Department officials told CBS News on Friday.

They described the maneuvers as turning into a "game of chicken."

The aircraft, identified by one official as F-16 fighter jets, flew above the USS Jason Dunham overnight Thursday in international waters near South America.

It was unclear whether the jets were armed. The Aegis guided-missile destroyer did not engage the aircraft, said the CBS report.

President Donald Trump warned Friday that Venezuelan military aircraft approaching US naval vessels would be "shot down" if they endangered American forces.

"I would say they're going to be in trouble. We'll let them know about that … if they fly in a dangerous position," Trump said during remarks in the Oval Office.

The Navy vessel had been deployed off Venezuela as part of US efforts to target drug cartels. The US Defense Department called the first overflight "highly provocative" and said it was aimed at interfering with US counter-narcotics operations.





