MODI WELCOMES TRUMPS SENTIMENTS ON US TIES

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed US President Donald Trump's "sentiments" that India and US "have a very positive and forward-looking" partnership.

The remarks by Modi came amid tensions between the two nations after the US' 50% tariffs on Indian goods for purchasing Russian oil.

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties," Modi said through the US social media company X.

He added: "India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership."

Modi was responding to Trump's remarks on Friday during a presser in Washington, DC, as he said India and the US have a special relationship.

"I always will, I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, he is great... I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment, but India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about," Trump said to a question on resetting relations with India.

Trump's 50% tariffs on imports from India took effect late last month, partly as a punishment for importing Russian oil. Trump had earlier imposed a 25% baseline tariff on Indian goods, after New Delhi and Washington failed to reach a trade deal.

India has termed the US surcharge "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable."

Trump on Friday had expressed concern over shifting global alliances between India, Russia, and China after the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China.

"Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social, posting a photograph of Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping side by side.

Modi is likely to skip the UN General Assembly later this month.



