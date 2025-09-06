Malaysia weighs fighter jet options beyond Kuwait F-18 deal

Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin on Saturday said Kuala Lumpur is exploring alternatives to acquiring F/A-18 Legacy Hornet fighter jets from Kuwait after further delays pushed back the handover.

"I was informed that there will be further delays for the jets from the United States, and Kuwait can only hand over the F/A-18s to us after receiving their new jets," Nordin was quoted as saying by The Star daily.

"They cannot give the F/A-18s to us until they receive the replacements, as they must also ensure their own country's security and protect its airspace," he added.

Speaking at a news conference in Pasir Gudang, southern Johor state, Nordin said Malaysia could not continue to wait without a firm delivery date and would have to weigh other options based on cost-benefit and delivery timelines.

"If the delivery timeline for these options is around 2028 or 2029, then it may not be worth it as the cost-benefit would be lost by then," he said.

Nordin said Malaysia is set to receive 18 FA-50M Light Combat Aircraft from Korea Aerospace Industries in 2027, but added: "They will not be enough, and we still need to acquire Multi Role Combat Aircraft."





