Bavarian premier sceptical over deploying NATO troops to Ukraine

The influential leader of the German state of Bavaria, Markus Söder, has reacted sceptically to the idea of deploying NATO soldiers to Ukraine as part of security guarantees for Kiev - a topic being discussed intensively among European leaders.



"I can hardly imagine NATO troops being stationed there," Söder told the Rheinische Post newspaper.



Söder is the leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), a Bavaria-only party which is in the governing national coalition with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU).



"Russia would not accept under any circumstances" the deployment of troops from the Western military alliance, the Bavarian premier said. "Because it would be the precursor to Ukraine joining NATO."



Söder went on to say that the Bundeswehr - Germany's military - "is not ready for this" as it is stretched to the limit financially and in terms of personnel. He said this was one reason why conscription was needed again.



Military conscription was suspended in Germany in 2011, effectively ending both mandatory military and civilian service. It was replaced by a federal voluntary service scheme. The ruling coalition is currently discussing whether conscription should be reintroduced on a voluntary basis.



Earlier in the week, the so-called Coalition of the Willing, a loose alliance led by France and the United Kingdom, said that 26 Western countries were prepared to send troops to secure a ceasefire or peace between Russia and Ukraine to protect Kiev from renewed aggression.



The countries have agreed to deploy ground troops or forces in the air or at sea as support, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. However, details on participants, troop numbers and roles were not disclosed.



Following the announcement, Merz's spokesman said that Germany was not prepared to commit to participation at this stage. First, the focus must be on the financing, armament and training of the Ukrainian armed forces, he said.



