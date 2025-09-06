12 al-Shabaab terrorists killed, 13 wounded in Somalia airstrike

Forces of the Horn of Africa nation of Somalia, in collaboration with international partners, on Saturday carried out a planned operation on terrorists in the country's central state of Galmudug.

The operation involving airstrikes killed 12 members of the terrorist group al-Shabaab, including senior ringleaders, while 13 sustained life-threatening injuries, said the Somalia National Intelligence and Security Agency in a statement.

It said the strike targeted a facility where more than 400 terrorists "were getting ready" in the area of El-Dhiqo Weyne, located between the towns of El-lahelay and El-Garas in the Galguduud region.

"Efforts are underway to pursue the remainder of the militants, who fled toward the district of Ceelbuur," the statement said.

Since July, the Somali army, with the support of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia and other international partners, has stepped up operations against the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group in southern and central provinces of Somalia.

Fourteen al-Shabaab terrorists, including four senior ringleaders, were killed last Wednesday during similar operation carried out jointly by the intelligence agency and supported by international security partners and Somali security forces, according to the agency.

Al-Shabaab, which has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, frequently targets security forces, officials, and civilians.





