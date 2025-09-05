UK deputy premier steps down after failing to pay enough tax

Angela Rayner on Friday resigned as deputy prime minister and housing secretary over failing to pay enough tax on a flat she bought in May.

The deputy prime minister's resignation came following mounting pressure on her to step down regarding her purchase of a home in Hove, a British seaside resort in East Sussex.

Rayner also resigned as deputy leader of the Labour Party after admitting that she underpaid tax on the purchase.

She referred herself to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's ethics adviser earlier this week, after admitting to underpaying stamp duty on the £800,000 ($1.07 million) home.

Earlier, Starmer had expressed his full support for Rayner, saying he was "proud" to work alongside her.

On Wednesday, Rayner told Sky News that she received incorrect legal advice, leading her to pay less stamp duty on the new property than she actually owes.

According to Laurie Magnus, the prime minister's standards adviser, Rayner breached the ministerial code.

In his report, Magnus praised her for "full and open cooperation in assisting me with my inquiries," but added that she breached the rules that govern the conduct of government ministers, Sky News reported.

"It is highly unfortunate, however, that Ms Rayner failed to pay the correct rate of SDLT [stamp duty] on this purchase, particularly given her status and responsibilities as the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government and as Deputy Prime Minister," it added.





