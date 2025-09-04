UN chief expresses condolences over deadly funicular derailment in Lisbon

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his condolences over the derailment of the Portuguese capital Lisbon's Gloria funicular railway car Wednesday that killed at least 15 people and injured 18 others.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of the derailment & crash of Lisbon's Gloria funicular railway in Portugal," Guterres wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

The UN chief extended his condolences to the affected families and expressed solidarity with the inhabitants of Lisbon.

The derailment occurred around 6 pm local time (1700GMT) while the railway car was descending from the Sao Pedro de Alcantara viewpoint toward Restauradores, crashing into a building on Rua da Gloria.

Emergency services removed all victims from the wreckage. Nine of the injured remain hospitalized, with five in serious condition, while the others, including a child, sustained minor injuries.

The Judicial Police launched an investigation to determine the cause and potential criminal factors.

Portugal's government announced that a day of national mourning would be observed on Thursday following the tragedy.





