Tunisia protests to France over killing of its citizen by French police

Tunisia lodged a protest late Wednesday with France over the killing of a Tunisian national by French police in the city of Marseille.

"Following the killing of Tunisian citizen Abdelkader Dhibi on Sept. 2, 2025 in the city of Marseille, and on the instructions of the President of the Republic, the Secretary of State to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, on the afternoon of Sept. 3, 2025, summoned the chargé d'affaires at the French Embassy in Tunis, in the absence of the French ambassador who was abroad, to convey a strongly worded protest over the killing by members of the French police," the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the US social media company Facebook's platform.

"The Secretary of State asked the French chargé d'affaires to inform his country's authorities that Tunisia considers the incident an unjustified killing and expects the French side to act with full firmness and speed in investigating it and determining responsibility," the statement added.

Dhibi, who was armed with two knives and a baton, was shot dead by police after ignoring their warnings to drop his weapons.

He reportedly went on a rampage and wounded five people after being evicted from a hotel for unpaid rent.





