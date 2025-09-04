Trump administration asks Supreme Court to fast-track tariff case

The Trump administration asked the US Supreme Court on Wednesday to quickly review a federal appeals court ruling that declared many of its tariffs illegal, warning of severe economic and diplomatic fallout if the decision stands.

On Aug. 29, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled that President Donald Trump lacked authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose a broad set of tariffs.

The court, emphasizing that Congress holds exclusive constitutional power to impose tariffs, stayed its ruling until Oct. 14 to allow the administration to appeal.

In a Wednesday night filing, US Solicitor General D. John Sauer urged the Supreme Court to expedite the case, citing the tariffs' critical role in ongoing trade talks and national security.

The administration argues that the ruling creates legal uncertainty, disrupting negotiations with countries like Japan and South Korea.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in a declaration, said the tariffs address a "tipping point" of trade imbalances threatening an economic crisis akin to 2008.

He warned that unwinding tariffs could involve repaying $750 billion to $1 trillion, risking "catastrophic" consequences, including unraveling trade deals worth trillions.





