Indonesian leader lauds China on global security

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Thursday lauded China's "significant contributions" in maintaining global security.

Prabowo posted on the US social media company X that China's commemoration of the end of World War II in Beijing symbolizes "the strength and courage of China as a nation that steadfastly fights for independence, maintains sovereignty, and plays an active role in realizing world peace."

The Indonesian president is one of the 26 world leaders hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a massive military parade in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of China's victory in World War II.

Prabowo said that in the spirit of "Victory Day, let Jakarta and Beijing continue to strengthen the sustainable cooperation for the benefit of both nations."

Xi had hosted Subianto on Wednesday, the day of a large military parade in Tiananmen Square.

During the meeting, the Chinese president had called for "deeper" defense and security cooperation with Indonesia, urging the two sides to make good use of the dialogue mechanism between their foreign and defense ministers.

Beijing calls its victory in the 1937-1945 "War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression" and the "World Anti-Fascist War."





