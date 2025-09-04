European Council president mourns victims of Lisbon funicular derailment

European Council President Antonio Costa expressed "deep sorrow" over the derailment and crash of a carriage on the Portuguese capital Lisbon's famous Gloria funicular Wednesday that killed at least 15 people and injured 18 others.

"Having just landed in Paris, I received with deep sorrow the news of the severity of the tragic accident involving the Gloria Funicular," the Portuguese politician wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

Costa expressed his personal attachment to the funicular, noting that it "has meant so much in my life," before extending his "heartfelt condolences to Portugal and to the city of Lisbon."

"My thoughts are with the victims, with their loved ones, and with the injured, to whom I wish a swift recovery," he said.

The derailment occurred around 6 pm local time (1700GMT) while the railway car was descending from the Sao Pedro de Alcantara viewpoint toward Restauradores, crashing into a building on Rua da Gloria.

Emergency services removed all victims from the wreckage. Nine of the injured remain hospitalized, with five in serious condition, while the others, including a child, sustained minor injuries.

The Judicial Police launched an investigation to determine the cause and potential criminal factors.

Portugal's government announced that a day of national mourning would be observed on Thursday following the tragedy.





