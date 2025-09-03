PUTINS OFFER OF LEADERS MEETING IN MOSCOW UNACCEPTABLE: KYIV

Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Moscow is unacceptable, the Kyiv government said on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that at least seven countries, including Austria, the Vatican, Switzerland and three Gulf states, were ready to host the meeting.

"These are serious proposals and President Zelenskiy is ready for such a meeting at any point in time," he said on X. "Yet, Putin continues to mess around with everyone by making knowingly unacceptable proposals."









