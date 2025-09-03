Italian dockworkers threaten to block ports if Israel halts Gaza-bound aid flotilla

Italian dockworkers have threatened to block the country's ports if Israeli authorities halt the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla.

A spokesman for the Italian dockworkers, speaking during a procession in the port of Genoa over the weekend, warned that if they lost contact with the boats, they would "block all of Europe," according to a video issued by the Unione Sindacato di Base (USB) trade union.

"The Israeli minister's threats to the Global Sumud Flotilla activists are a serious act of intimidation and a confirmation of the Israeli government's criminal nature. But they also signal the concern spreading within Netanyahu's government over a humanitarian initiative that is mobilizing hundreds of thousands of people around the world and growing in intensity by the hour," the union also wrote Monday in a statement.

The union voiced readiness to respond with all the means at its disposal and to defend the flotilla.

"Workers can play a decisive role in influencing the outcome of the situation and embody a widespread sentiment in support of this courageous initiative. By blocking ships and aircraft carrying weapons to war zones, they have earned a fundamental role and are well-placed to broaden their perspective on rearmament policies and the consequences they have on our lives," it noted.

USB further underscored that Israeli threats will "not stop" them but rather will encourage them to intensify the initiative.

"With Palestine in our hearts, full speed ahead! If they block the Flotilla, we block everything!" they added.

On Sunday, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir presented a plan to the Israeli Cabinet for the flotilla that includes holding the activists in prolonged detention.

Another flotilla carrying activists such as climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, who is making the voyage again, arrived near Gaza in June. Israeli forces seized the ship and deported the activists.

Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying activists and humanitarian aid to Gaza, departed Barcelona's port late Monday after bad weather forced its return a day earlier.

Around 200 activists, politicians, and artists from 44 countries initially set sail Sunday from Barcelona after a large rally in support of their mission.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Irish actor Liam Cunningham, Spanish actor Eduardo Fernandez, and former Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau are among those taking part in the voyage.

Organizers say the flotilla will be joined by more ships departing from Italy and Tunisia, bringing the total to more than 500 people and around 60 vessels.