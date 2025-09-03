Australia imposes sanctions on 14 Russians for 'enabling' Ukraine war

Australia on Wednesday said it is imposing sanctions on 14 Russian citizens for their alleged involvement in the Ukraine war and "silencing" political expression in Russia.

"The Australian Government is imposing further targeted financial sanctions and travel bans against 14 individuals responsible for silencing political expression in Russia, as well as enabling the illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.

Wong condemned Russia's "intimidation and reprisals against civil society and human rights defenders," urging Moscow to comply with its "international human rights obligations."

"The human rights situation in Russia continues to deteriorate with violent crackdowns aimed at suppressing human rights and anti-war advocacy," she said.

The top diplomat said the announcement builds on Australia's "comprehensive framework of sanctions" on Russia, which came after "the poisoning, mistreatment and death of Alexei Navalny."

Wong said she will meet on Wednesday Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Russian dissident Alexey Navalny.

"Russia failed to undertake an independent and transparent investigation into Mr. Navalny's death, and Australia holds President Putin and the Russian Government responsible," she added.

She lauded Navalnaya for being a "fearless voice for democracy in Russia," who continues her struggle "at immense personal cost," and vowed to reflect on the Russian opposition figure's "sacrifice and enduring legacy in the fight for freedom and justice."





