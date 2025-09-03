7 arrested in police raids ahead of planned rally in support of Palestine Action

A campaign group in the UK said that seven of its spokespeople were arrested by counter-terrorism police ahead of a rally, scheduled for Saturday, against the ban on Palestine Action.

"The movement to end the genocide on Palestine and to end Israel's war crimes is an unstoppable force of love and solidarity," Defend Our Juries (DOJ) said on US social media company X.

Palestine Action was banned in July under the 2000 Terrorism Act after activists spray-painted planes at a Royal Air Force base.

Last month, more than 500 people were detained in London, with the vast majority accused of carrying placards or signs allegedly supporting the group.

However, Defend Our Juries announced that they will hold another rally on Saturday, Sept. 6, in London after more than 1,000 people pledged to attend the rally.

Meanwhile, Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), the main organizer of pro-Palestine marches in the UK, condemned the arrests and expressed solidarity with DOJ.

The arrests came a day after the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) declared that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal war in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, killing more than 63,600 Palestinians.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





