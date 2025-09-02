Xi, Putin hold talks in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.

They were also expected to discuss the Ukraine war and last month's summit between Putin and US President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska.

President Putin arrived in Beijing after attending the 25th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in China's Tianjin city.

He along with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be among the state leaders from 26 countries attending a military parade in Beijing on Wednesday.

President Xi, Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh also held a trilateral meeting in Beijing on Tuesday morning.





