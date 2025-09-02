UN humanitarian office welcomes Gaza-bound aid flotilla initiative

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and other members of the Global Sumud Flotilla depart to Gaza from the port of Barcelona, Spain, September 1, 2025, after stormy weather forced the flotilla to return to port earlier. (REUTERS Photo)

The UN humanitarian office welcomed on Tuesday the initiative of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla.

"In principle, we welcome any initiative that could bring more desperately needed aid into Gaza - as long as it is delivered according to humanitarian principles and in a dignified manner," Jens Laerke, the spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, told Anadolu.

Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying activists and humanitarian aid to Gaza, departed Barcelona's port late Monday after bad weather forced its return a day earlier.

Around 200 activists, politicians, and artists from 44 countries initially set sail Sunday from Barcelona after a large rally in support of their mission.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Irish actor Liam Cunningham, Spanish actor Eduardo Fernandez, and former Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau are among those taking part in the voyage.

Organizers say the flotilla will be joined by more ships departing from Italy and Tunisia, bringing the total to more than 500 people and around 60 vessels.

It hopes to reach Gaza by mid-September.

Israel has killed more than 63,600 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.