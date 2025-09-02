Ukrainian drone attack forces hundreds to evacuate homes in Russian city

More than 300 people were evacuated from their apartments overnight following a Ukrainian drone attack on the capital of the Rostov region, the acting governor said on Tuesday.

The Russian defence ministry said air defence units destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones over the Rostov region overnight. It did not say how many drones were detected.

"An unexploded (drone) shell was discovered in one of the apartments," Rostov region's acting governor, Yuri Slyusar, said on the Telegram messaging app. "As a precaution, 320 residents of the building are being evacuated."

The attack damaged several apartment buildings in the city of Rostov-on-Don, he added. Three people, including a child, were lightly injured.

Rostov-on-Don Mayor Alexandr Skryabin said residents were relocated to a school while bomb disposal experts were removing the shell.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate from Kyiv. Both sides deny targeting civilians in their strikes during the war that Russia launched with a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in 2022.





















