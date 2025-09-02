UK fails to guarantee France migrant returns will happen this month

British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has declined to guarantee that migrants will definitely be sent back across the English Channel in September as part of a returns agreement with France.



The first returns are "expected" this month, Cooper has said, but she was cautious not to promise deportations will go ahead during September when speaking to broadcasters.



Ministers are confident they can speed up efforts to empty asylum hotels before their self-imposed deadline of the end of the parliament, Cooper also signalled.



Cooper said the first deportations under the "one in, one out" pilot scheme with France were expected to take place this month as she addressed MPs on their return to parliament.



The deal will see the UK send back migrants to France who crossed the Channel, in exchange for those who apply and are approved to come to the UK.



The home secretary was asked by Sky News whether she could guarantee returns would begin amid reports the French government may falter on the deal.



She insisted the UK would "continue to work" with France.



Pressed for a guarantee, she replied: "We expect the first returns to take place this month. But I've always said from the very beginning on this, it's a pilot scheme and it needs to build up over time."



She contrasted her "practical and sensible" approach with that of the previous Conservative government on Rwanda, which "spent £700 million [$938.9 million] and sent four volunteers after running it for two years".



