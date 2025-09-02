Northeastern Afghanistan struck by fresh 5.2 magnitude earthquake

A man stands among the rubble of damaged houses after an earthquake in the Dara-e-Noor district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, 02 September 2025. (EPA Photo)

A fresh 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Afghanistan on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake originated 34 kilometers (nearly 21 miles) northeast of Jalalabad, at 1229GMT, at a depth of 10 km (nearly 6.2 mi).

The earthquake was also felt in northwestern Pakistan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department calculated the earthquake's magnitude at 5.4 and located its epicenter in southeastern Afghanistan.

The new quake came after the death toll from a devastating earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday night climbed to over 1,400, with 3,251 people injured.