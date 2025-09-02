Macron urges US to revise decision on Palestinian visas

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday the United States' decision not to grant visas to Palestinian officials for the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York was "unacceptable" and should be reversed.

"We call for this measure to be reversed and for Palestinian representation to be ensured in accordance with the Host Country Agreement," Macron said on social platform X.

Washington said last week it would not allow Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and others to travel to New York, where several U.S. allies are set to recognise Palestine as a state. Macron made the comments after speaking with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia with whom he will co-chair the Conference on the Two-State Solution in New York on Sept. 22.

"Our objective is clear: to rally the broadest possible international support for the Two-State Solution—the only way to meet the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians," he added.

"No offensive, annexation attempt, or forced displacement of populations will derail the momentum we have created with the Crown Prince, momentum that many partners have already joined."









