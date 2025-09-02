Israeli army kills dozens more Palestinians, including aid seekers, in Gaza Strip

At least 88 people, including aid seekers, were killed by Israeli army fire in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to medics.

A medical source told Anadolu that four people were killed and others injured when Israeli drones struck a group of civilians in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip.

Nine people were killed in Israeli strikes that targeted residential buildings in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City.

A Palestinian cameraman, Rasmi Salem, was killed and three other people were wounded in another strike on Abu al-Amin Street in the same neighborhood.

A woman and her child were also killed in a drone strike near the Zeitoun Martyrs School, where hundreds of displaced families sheltered southeast of Gaza City.

An Israeli strike hit a building in the Tel Hawa neighborhood in the same city, leaving 14 people dead. Three others were killed when Israeli warplanes targeted an aid distribution point in the same area.

Two more Palestinians were killed, others injured when Israeli army shelled a tent in western Gaza City, and a young Palestinian died of his injuries sustained from Israeli gunfire in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.

Civil defense teams retrieved the bodies of 11 people, including three children and two women, from the rubble of a home in al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City.

Efforts are still underway to rescue seven more children trapped under the rubble, including a 16-month toddler, medics said.

Israeli fighter jets also hit another aid distribution point in Gaza City's Al-Rimal neighborhood, killing three people and injuring several others.

Nine more were killed when Israeli army forces opened fire on civilians waiting for aid delivery near a distribution point at the Netzarim Corridor, central Gaza.

One Palestinian succumbed to his injuries sustained from Israeli gunfire while waiting for aid delivery in the central city of Deir al-Balah. Another Palestinian was killed in a drone strike in the Bureij refugee camp in the same city.

In southern Gaza, the Israeli army opened fire on civilians waiting for aid in Khan Younis, killing seven people and injuring others.

Four people were killed in several Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, a medical source from Nasser Medical Complex said.

Twelve more people, including seven children, were killed when an Israeli drone targeted a tent sheltering displaced people and a civilian car in al-Attar area west of Khan Younis.

A Palestinian woman was killed by an Israeli quadcopter drone while trying to fetch drinking water near the Hamad Towers, north of Khan Younis.

Two more people were killed in an Israeli drone strike near Al-Shafi'i Mosque in Khan Younis, while a young man died of wounds sustained in an earlier strike in the city.

Israel has killed more than 63,600 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.