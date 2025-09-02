Chinese, Iranian presidents meet in Beijing for 1st time since US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they meet in Beijing, China, September 2, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Beijing, according to the state-run news agency Xinhua.

The meeting between the two presidents was the first since Israel and the US carried out airstrikes on Iran in June.

Pezeshkian is in China to witness a military parade in Beijing's Tiananmen Square that would mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, on Sept. 3.

On June 13, Israel launched a surprise attack on Tehran, targeting military, nuclear, and civilian sites, as well as senior commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes, while the US bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities. The 12-day conflict ended under a US-brokered ceasefire on June 24.