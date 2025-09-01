US suspends visa approvals for Palestinians: Report

The US has suspended approval for nearly all visitor visa categories for Palestinian passport holders from Gaza, The New York Times reported Sunday.

Extensive restrictions outlined in a State Department cable sent to US diplomatic missions worldwide on Aug. 18 will also prevent many Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and diaspora communities from obtaining non-immigrant visas, according to four American sources.

The enhanced measures affect visa categories for medical treatment, university education, family visits and business travel, at least on a temporary basis, according to the newspaper.

The visa suspension follows Friday's revocation of visas for Palestinian officials, barring them from attending September's United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The move came after France, the UK, Canada and Australia announced plans to recognize Palestinian statehood at the upcoming General Assembly, joining 147 countries that have recognized Palestine as a sovereign state.

The State Department imposed sanctions on the Palestine Liberation Organization and Palestinian Authority on July 31, denying their members US visas.

Washington also recently lifted sanctions on illegal Israeli settlers accused of attacking Palestinians.

Israel has killed nearly 63,500 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





