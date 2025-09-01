Putin, Modi hold bilateral talks in Tianjin city of China, discuss Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met for bilateral talks in China's northern port city of Tianjin, where they attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

The two also discussed the Ukraine war as Modi welcomed "all the efforts to achieve peace."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders held a one-on-one discussion for nearly 50 minutes while traveling together in the Russian president's Aurus car and continued their exchange at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, which has temporarily become Putin's residence during the summit.

"They talked in the car while they were driving, then they continued to talk in the car, and now, before they join the delegation, they are continuing such talks," Peskov said.

Modi also shared a photo from their drive on social media, writing: "After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful."

The meeting comes as the US imposed staggering 50% tariffs on Indian imports, accusing New Delhi of "acting as a global clearinghouse for Russian oil."

New Delhi, however, has pushed back, calling the US tariffs "unfair."

"In the most difficult of circumstances, India and Russia have always been shoulder to shoulder," Modi said in his initial remarks broadcast live.

"We have been discussing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. We welcome all the efforts to achieve peace. We hope that all parties will move forward constructively. We will have to find a way to end the conflict as soon as possible and establish peace. This is the call of all humanity," Modi told Putin.

A statement released by the Indian External Affairs Ministry said the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation, including in the economic, financial, and energy sectors.

It added that Putin and Modi discussed regional and global issues, including the latest developments concerning Ukraine.

Modi "reiterated his support for the recent initiatives that have been taken to address the conflict in Ukraine, and emphasized the need to expedite a cessation of the conflict, and find a durable peace settlement," the statement said.

Putin is scheduled to visit India later in December for their 23rd annual summit of leaders.

"1.4 billion people eagerly await you," Modi told the Russian president.

Earlier, addressing the SCO summit, Putin said he will discuss with other participating leaders the outcome of his talks with US President Donald Trump held in Alaska last month.

He described his meeting with Trump as "opening a road to peace in Ukraine."

The talks, held on the sidelines of the SCO summit, brought together top officials from both countries, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Rosneft head Igor Sechin, and Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev.

India's delegation included National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.