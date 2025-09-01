IRELANDS CENTRAL BANK WILL NO LONGER APPROVE ISRAELI BONDS: REPORT

Ireland's Central Bank will no longer approve Israeli bonds as of Monday, local media reported.

The latest bond prospectus issued by Israel for fundraising in the EU has been approved by Luxembourg and not the Central Bank of Ireland, according to the Irish broadcaster RTE.

The development followed increasing pressure on the Central Bank from the opposition and campaigners to refuse to authorize prospectuses issued by Israel.

According to the report, Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf also confirmed the move in a letter to Mairead Farrell, the chairperson of the Oireachtas Committee on Finance, on Monday.

It came as the last authorization of prospectuses by the Irish Central Bank expired Monday.

The documentation used to be approved by the UK for the EU as a whole, but Israel then switched to Ireland after Brexit.





