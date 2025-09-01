India delivers aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

India said on Monday that it is delivering humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after a 6-magnitude earthquake hit the South Asian country.

Indian External Minister S. Jaishankar expressed his condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake and wished an early recovery to those injured.

The earthquake hit central Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 800 people and injuring 2,500 others, causing much devastation in the eastern province of Kunar.

Jaishankar told his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi via phone that India stands by Afghanistan at this difficult time and is delivering humanitarian assistance.

"India has delivered 1000 family tents today in Kabul. 15 tonnes of food material are also being immediately moved by Indian Mission from Kabul to Kunar. Further relief material will be sent from India starting tomorrow," he posted on US social media company X.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences, noting that he is "deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan."

"India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected," Modi wrote on X, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

China on Monday also expressed its sympathies for the earthquake victims, saying that "our hearts go out to the bereaved families and the injured."

"China will do what it can to provide help in light of Afghanistan's needs," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing, noting that the "Afghan people will recover and rebuild from the disaster."

Separately, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday: "On behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, I extend my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the bereaved families."

"We stand in solidarity with our Afghan brothers & sisters in this hour of grief, and we are ready to extend all possible support in this regard," he wrote on X.