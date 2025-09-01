At least 1 dead after 2 small planes collide in Colorado

At least one person died and three others sustained injuries when two small aircraft collided at an airport in the US state of Colorado, local media reported.

The incident occurred Sunday when a Cessna 172 and an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 struck each other as both aircraft attempted to land at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport around 10.40 am local time (1640GMT).

Both aircraft caught fire after the accident, and smoke could be seen billowing into the sky.

Each plane was carrying two occupants, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said that one occupant of the EA300 was pronounced dead at the scene while the second was transported to a medical facility with undetermined injuries, NBC affiliate KUSA reported.

Both individuals aboard the Cessna received treatment for minor injuries.

The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would investigate the incident, with the NTSB directing the probe.



