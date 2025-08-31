US senators urge Secretary of State Rubio to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza

Five US senators urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to use American influence to facilitate massive humanitarian aid deliveries into the Gaza Strip, particularly infant formula for starving babies.

Sens. Ruben Gallego, Peter Welch, Tim Kaine, Mark Kelly and Elizabeth Warren wrote with urgency Friday about "the grave crisis that infants in Gaza face as a result of severe restrictions" on humanitarian aid entry and distribution.

"Specifically, we write to you today asking that the United States use its full power and authority to immediately facilitate a massive surge in all humanitarian aid," they said.

The lawmakers emphasized that the US and Israel have a moral obligation to address dire conditions threatening Palestinian families, noting that Israel prohibited all humanitarian aid entry between March 2 and May 19.

Since late May, Israel has implemented the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation system, which senators said "resulted in a catastrophic decrease in food supplies and other humanitarian aid."

The lawmakers described the crisis as one of "access and political will" rather than funding shortages.

The senators highlighted pallets of baby formula "sitting at the border of Gaza," and warned about losing more newborns to starvation while pushing for ceasefire solutions. They highlighted fundamental American values to "ensure children are not starving."

The lawmakers demanded that Israel immediately reopen all crossing points and "vastly scale up the amount of aid" while expanding access for international organizations throughout Gaza.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said starvation has killed 332 Palestinians since Oct. 7, 2023, including 124 children. Ten people, three of them children, have died in the past 24 hours.

Since the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification formally declared famine in Gaza on Aug. 22, the ministry has recorded 54 additional deaths linked to hunger, including nine children.

Israel has shut all Gaza crossings to aid since March 2, leaving convoys stranded at the borders. Less than one-fifth of the enclave's humanitarian needs are being met, according to local officials.

Israel's offensive has killed nearly 63,400 Palestinians since October 2023, devastating the enclave as famine spreads in the second year of genocide.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





