BAYERNS BOEY APOLOGIZES FOR VIOLENT HEAD COLLISION WITH FELLHAUER

News World Bayern's Boey apologizes for violent head collision with Fellhauer

Bayern's Boey apologizes for violent head collision with Fellhauer

"Sorry again for what happened and get well soon," Bayern Munich defender Sacha Boey said on Instagram while apologizing for a violent head collision with Augsburg's Robin Fellhauer.

DPA WORLD Published August 31,2025 Subscribe

Bayern Munich defender Sacha Boey has apologized for a violent head collision with Augsburg's Robin Fellhauer during the Bavarians' 3-2 Bundesliga victory on Saturday.



"Sorry again for what happened and get well soon," Boey said on Instagram.



Boey and Fellhauer collided violently in stoppage time in a air dispute for the ball. The Augsburg player had to receive treatment on the pitch for several minutes and was eventually carried off on a stretcher. Boey received a yellow card.



According to a club statement on Sunday, Fellhauer suffered a heavy concussion and small fractures on his face. He has left the hospital and won't need surgery.



Augsburg coach Sandro Wagner sharply criticized Boey for the incident.



"The only thing I would have wished for was that he hadn't walked away so coolly but had apologized immediately, rather than waiting until he saw that the young man couldn't move," he said.



Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, meanwhile, defended his player: "Maybe he couldn't really understand the situation at first." Kompany also wished Fellhauer a good recovery.













