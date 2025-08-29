News World EU: Russian President Putin is 'mocking' Ukraine peace efforts

"A wave of heavy airstrikes on Kyiv shows that Putin is just mocking any kind of peace efforts that are made," European Union chief diplomat Kaja Kallas said in a statement while arriving at a two-day meeting of EU defence and foreign affairs ministers in Copenhagen.

DPA WORLD Published August 29,2025

European Union chief diplomat Kaja Kallas on Friday strongly condemned a wave of heavy airstrikes on Kyiv, which killed more than a dozen people including children, and urged more sanctions on Moscow.



"These attacks show that Putin is just mocking any kind of peace efforts that are made," Kallas said, arriving at a two-day meeting of EU defence and foreign affairs ministers in Copenhagen.



"What we have to do is increase pressure on Russia," she said, adding that new sanctions on Russian energy exports and financial services "will hurt them the most."



In addition to punitive measures on Russia, Kallas also urged EU countries to continue providing Kyiv with arms.



"Ukraine needs all the military support right now," she said.



Ministers gathered in the Danish capital will also discuss security guarantees for Ukraine once the fighting has ended.



The EU could support Kyiv by continuing to train the Ukrainian military and boosting the country's defence industry, in addition to commitments by individual member countries, the chief diplomat said.



Kallas, however, admitted that the day after the war "is not close if you look at what Putin is doing."













