Canada sanctions individuals, groups over Russian interference in Moldova

Canada announced new sanctions Thursday against individuals and organizations accused of trying to destabilize the Moldovan government ahead of parliamentary elections.

"Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that Canada is imposing sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Moldova) Regulations against individuals and entities who have actively participated in coordinated efforts aimed at destabilizing the democratically elected government in Moldova," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The sanctions target 16 people connected to politician and businessman Ilan Shor, including officials and associates of his Shor Party, as well as representatives of pro-Russian media and former Moldovan officials.

The Shor-led political bloc Victory/Pobeda and a Shor-backed paramilitary group, were also sanctioned.

"These measures address the increasing efforts by Russia-linked actors to interfere in Moldova's next parliamentary elections, scheduled for September 28, 2025," it said.

Emphasizing Canada's commitment to "supporting Moldova's democracy," Anand urged "the international community to hold accountable those who seek to undermine its stability."

In early August, Moldova sentenced Evghenia Gutul, governor of the country's autonomous Gagauzia region, to seven years in prison for channeling money from Russia to a banned political party.

The sentence was after Moldova's president accused Russia late last month of planning to interfere in the parliamentary elections, claiming Moscow "aims to control Moldova," a former Soviet republic that borders war-torn Ukraine.

Russia denied the allegations, stating it "does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries."

Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity, which holds a majority in parliament, is expected to face a unified opposition bloc formed by four parties in the Sept. 28 vote.

Gagauzia is an autonomous region in Moldova with a population of 120,000 Gagauz people -- an Orthodox Christian, Turkic community that speaks Gagauz Turkish.

Gutul, who was a member of the Shor party, won the regional governor's race in Gagauzia in 2023.

She was detained at the Chisinau International Airport in March because of the case, and the following month was placed under house arrest for 30 days.