Russia fines Twitch for failing to open local representative office

A Moscow court fined Twitch, an American video live-streaming service popular for video games, 61 million rubles (approximately $760,000) for failing to open a local representative office in Russia.

The case against Twitch was heard in the capital, Moscow.

The court ruled that Twitch violated the law by failing to establish a local representative office in Russia.

Twitch had previously received a fine in the country for violating various laws.

On Tuesday, Russia also fined Google and Wikipedia 13 million rubles.

The court ruled that access to various prohibited content on these platforms was not restricted and that laws were not being followed.

In addition, US social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and X have been shut down for allegedly failing to comply with the law.