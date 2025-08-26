Trump signs executive orders to end cashless bail policies nationwide

US President Donald Trump signed executive orders Monday targeting cashless bail policies across the country, describing them as a primary driver of rising crime rates.

Trump identified cashless bail as a crucial issue during the signing ceremony.

"To me, there's a very, very big deal. One of the executive orders has to do with cashless bail. That was when the big crime in this country started," he said.

The first executive order establishes a national policy prohibiting federal support for jurisdictions with cashless bail systems. The administration argues that these policies endanger public safety by releasing individuals who pose ongoing threats to society.

"It is therefore the policy of my Administration that Federal policies and resources should not be used to support jurisdictions with cashless bail policies, to the maximum extent permitted by law," the order says.

Attorney General Pam Bondi will identify states and local jurisdictions that have eliminated cash bail for crimes involving violence, sexual offenses, burglary, looting or vandalism within 30 days.

Meanwhile, federal agencies must identify grants and contracts to these jurisdictions that may be suspended or terminated.

The second executive order specifically addresses Washington, DC's bail policies, which Trump links to the capital's "crime emergency" declared in August.

"Cashless bail, we're ending it, but we're starting by ending it in DC, and that we have the right to do through federalization," said Trump.

Federal law enforcement agencies will pursue federal custody and charges for DC arrestees whenever possible "to ensure that criminal defendants who pose a threat to public safety are not released from custody prior to trial," the order says.

Trump criticized the system's perceived effectiveness.

"Somebody kills somebody. They go in, don't worry about it. No cash. Come back in a couple of months. We'll give you a trial. You never see the person again," he said.

He argued that cashless bail policies were misguided attempts to address discrimination, saying: "They thought it was discriminatory to make people put up money because they just killed three people lying on the street."





