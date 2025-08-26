Meetings to be held ‘this week' on Russia-Ukraine, Iran, Gaza: Trump envoy

White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff speaks during a cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on August 26, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Meetings will be held this week on the Russia-Ukraine war, Iran and Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said Tuesday.

"Russia-Ukraine, Iran, Israel-Hamas. We're having meetings all this week on all three of those conflicts, and we hope to settle them before the end of this year," Witkoff said at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Trump at the White House.

Witkoff said negotiations were ongoing for "multiple entries" into the Abraham Accords, the US-brokered agreements signed during Trump's first term in 2020 to normalize ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. He noted the US' role in talks involving Caucasus neighbors Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"There are all these people who have never really seen the world change in this way, peace through strength really, really works," he said.

Trump previously said some countries have expressed interest in joining the Abraham Accords, claiming it would ensure "peace in the Middle East."