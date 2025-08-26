PROTESTERS OCCUPY UK FACTORY SUPPLYING ISRAELS MILITARY

Four activists occupied the roof of a weapons factory in Wolverhampton, a city in England's West Midlands, overnight, saying they are shutting down production over the company's role in supplying parts to Israel's military.

The action targeted Moog, a US-owned firm whose Wolverhampton site provides aircraft components to Elbit Systems Israel. The parts are used to train Israeli pilots to operate F-16 and F-35 fighter jets.

The activists, who identify as members of Palestinian Martyrs for Justice, broke through two gates before scaling the building and cutting holes in the roof.

The group said the damage was intended "to destroy the machines inside."

Each of the four is wearing a t-shirt honoring a Palestinian killed in Israeli attacks: Hossam Shabat, Refaat Alareer, Adnan Al-Bursh, and Raghd Al-Jabri.

Speaking from the roof while wearing a shirt with the face of Raghd Al-Jabri, one member said in a video posted on social media: "We are Palestinian Martyrs for Justice, and each of us here today on the roof of Moog is wearing a t-shirt of one of the martyrs who have been murdered by Israel in the genocide.

"Raghd was 17 years old when she was killed by an Israeli air strike. We are currently on the roof of the Moog, which is a key supplier of the F-35 chain that has been killing Palestinians in airstrikes."

The group added that Moog "has continued to supply Elbit Systems Israel with the parts needed to train Israeli pilots to use F-35 and F-16 fighter jets."

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





