Malaysia says it can handle 'threats' over its pro-Palestine stand

Malaysia said on Tuesday that the country can deal with "threats" related to its pro-Palestine stance, state media reported.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mohamad Alamin said Malaysia's position on Palestine has been consistent for decades, based on humanitarian principles rather than religious ones, Bernama news agency reported.

He was responding to a question about whether Kuala Lumpur could be economically marginalized by pro-Israel nations.

Mohamad said his country has advocated for Palestinians at all international forums and will continue to do so in the future.

"The uncertainties in the Middle East not only affect regional and global stability, but have implications for Malaysia's economic interests, trade, energy, and the safety of Malaysians in the region," he added.

Malaysia's foreign policy in the Middle East remains comprehensive, principled, and pragmatic, emphasizing diplomacy and close cooperation with countries such as Jordan, Egypt, Türkiye, and Qatar in order to resolve disputes peacefully, he added.

Israel has killed more than 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.