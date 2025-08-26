Greece wants Parliament to convene on the agenda of Palestine

According to a report by Greek state television ERT, Androulakis referred to the tragedy in Gaza in his letter to Kaklamanis and requested that the General Assembly of Parliament convene to discuss Gaza.

In the letter, Androulakis emphasized that the situation in Gaza has been critical for months and pointed out that tens of thousands of people have lost their lives there since October 2023.

Androulakis said, "As Prime Minister Netanyahu himself stated, the objective of the Israel Armed Forces' operations is now clear. They have a single goal: the complete evacuation of the Gaza Strip and the removal of Palestinians from there. This constitutes an act of ethnic cleansing according to the current definition of the United Nations and the European Union." Stating that a two-state solution in Palestine is the only way for peaceful coexistence, Androulakis used the following phrases: "For all these reasons and after the recent tragic developments in Gaza, I ask you to call the General Assembly of Parliament to discuss the situation in Palestine, to affirm and update the Greek Parliament's decision of December 22, 2015, aimed at promoting the recognition of the state of Palestine, and to make every effort to immediately start direct peace talks."