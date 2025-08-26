‘Exceptional’ 11,685-carat emerald discovered in Zambia

An 11,685-carat (2.337 kilograms) emerald has been found in Zambia, a mining company said.

"At 11,685 carats, Imboo (buffalo) is the latest, and largest, exceptional gemstone discovered at Kagem Mining (Kagem), believed to be the world's single largest-producing emerald mine," Gemfields said in a statement.

Imboo was discovered at Kagem's Chama pit on 3 August 2025 by geologist Dharanidhar Seth, a seasoned expert with over a decade of experience, and Justin Banda, a veteran chiseller who has been instrumental in many successful recoveries of noteworthy gems," it said.

Previously in Kagem, the 6,225-carat Insofu (elephant) was discovered in 2010, the 5,655-carat Inkalamu (lion) in 2018 and the 7,525-carat Chipembele (rhino) was discovered in 2021.

"Weighing a staggering 2.337 kilograms (5.15 pounds), Imboo is the largest single gemstone discovery of exceptional quality at Kagem to date," Gemfileds said, adding that it will introduce Imboo at its latest high-quality emerald auction (in Bangkok, Thailand), which runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 11, 2025 with all the sales proceeds repatriated to Zambia.