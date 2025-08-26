Canada, Germany sign deal on critical minerals

Canada and Germany penned a critical mineral deal Tuesday -- a move that will cut reliance on China and Russia supplies, according to a statement from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's office.

Critical minerals such as cobalt and lithium are essential for use in producing emerging energy and defense technologies. Canada has an abundant supply, but it is undeveloped as China and Russia dominate the market.

Germany is eager to move from an unstable reliance on Russia and China.

"Canada can play a role in accelerating that diversification for Germany, and for Europe," Carney said at a news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"Canada has immense potential to be a leading and reliable global supplier of critical minerals," he said. "These issues are only going to become more important. There's likely to be a fourfold increase in the demand for critical minerals and minerals over the course of the next decade."

The deal builds on the Critical Minerals Action Plan introduced at a recent G7 summit in Canada.

The critical minerals agreement was signed by Carney in Berlin. He was accompanied by Canadian Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson, who spoke to reporters after the news conference. He said the pact offers a secure supply of the minerals.

"It gives us a really great card with our allies, our like-minded allies, and it takes a card out of the hands of people who might have a different perspective in the world," he said.

Both countries appointed special envoys to oversee the partnership.