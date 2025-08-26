Australia expels Iranian envoy, accuses Tehran of directing anti-Semitic attacks

Australia has expelled the Iranian ambassador and suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran after intelligence concluded that Iran directed a series of anti-Semitic attacks on Australian soil.

Announcing the decision, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday that the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) had gathered "credible intelligence" linking the Iranian government to attacks on the Lewis Continental Kitchen in Sydney and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne last year.

"Since the terrible events of October 7, 2023, we have witnessed a number of appalling anti-Semitic attacks against Australia's Jewish community. I've made it clear that these sorts of incidents have no place in Australia and that I wanted ASIO and the AFP (Australian Federal Police) to investigate as a priority. ASIO has now gathered enough credible intelligence to reach a deeply disturbing conclusion that the Iranian government directed at least two of these attacks. Iran has sought to disguise its involvement," he said in a video message.

He accused Iran of attempts to undermine social cohesion and said "it is totally unacceptable."

"The Australian Government is taking strong and decisive action in response. A short time ago, we informed the Iranian Ambassador to Australia that he would be expelled. We have suspended operations at our embassy in Tehran, and all our diplomats are now safe in a third country," he said.

Albanese also said that Australia would designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

"The actions of my government send a clear message, a message to all Australians that we stand against anti-Semitism and we stand against violence and a message to nations like Iran who seek to interfere in our country that your aggression will not be tolerated."

The latest move came after Australia recently announced that it will recognize an independent State of Palestine next month at the UN General Assembly.

The country has also witnessed massive rallies against Israel, with thousands of Australians rallying Sunday in more than 40 cities and towns against the Israeli army's ongoing war on Gaza, with participants calling for sanctions on Israel.





