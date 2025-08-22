TRUMP ‘VERY ANGRY’ AFTER HUNGARYS ORBAN TELLS HIM UKRAINE STRUCK CRITICAL OIL PIPELINE

US President Donald Trump voiced anger after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told him in a letter that Ukraine had attacked a critical oil supply route for Hungary and Slovakia, local media reported Friday.

According to the daily Magyar Nemzet, Orban wrote to Trump following an Aug. 13 Ukrainian drone strike that hit the Druzhba pipeline, saying the attack left Hungary vulnerable as the country has no alternative means of importing crude oil.

"Hungary supports Ukraine with electricity and petrol, in return they bomb the pipeline that supplies us. Very unfriendly move!" Orban said in the letter, adding that Budapest wishes Trump "every success in his pursuit for peace," evidently referring to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump replied with a handwritten note, telling Orban: "I do not like hearing this. I am very angry about it. Tell Slovakia. You are my great friend."

Trump is an enthusiastic admirer of Orban, frequently praising the longtime leader's governance of Hungary.

Orban later shared details of the exchange, saying he had appealed to Trump for help after what he described as repeated Ukrainian attacks on Europe's energy infrastructure.

Hungary and Slovakia also raised the issue with the EU, warning that oil deliveries could be halted for at least five days due to the strikes.

"Brussels must understand: they are the EUROPEAN Commission, not the Ukrainian Commission!" Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement.

The Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline, which carries Russian crude through Ukraine to Central Europe, has been targeted several times in recent months.