Trump warns of ‘massive sanctions or tariffs’ on Russia in 2 weeks

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will know in two weeks whether progress can be made toward ending the Russia-Ukraine war, while also hinting at possible sanctions against Moscow.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump expressed frustration with recent Russian strikes that damaged a US factory operating in Ukraine.

"I'm not happy about it, and I'm not happy about anything having to do with that war," he said. "Over the next two weeks, we're going to find out which way it's going to go. And I better be very happy."

Pressed on what will happen in two weeks, Trump said: "I'm going to make a decision as to what we do, and it's going to be a very important decision, and that's whether or not it's massive sanctions or massive tariffs or both, or do we do nothing and say it's your fight?"

Trump has recently been making efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. He conducted several rounds of talks with both sides, including a summit with Russian President Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15, and announced preparations for a meeting between Ukrainian President Zelensky and Putin.

Earlier Friday, he expressed cautious optimism that the two sides could eventually come together.

"We're going to see if Putin and Zelensky will be working together," Trump told reporters during a visit to The People's House museum in Washington. "That's like oil and vinegar a little bit. They don't get along too well, for obvious reasons, but we'll see."